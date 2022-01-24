Trending: Ghanaians take to social media to mock 'jollof rivals' Nigeria after Afcon elimination
47th-minuteGhanaians and Nigerians will never waste an opportunity to have a go at each other and Sunday was certainly not different when the latter suffered elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations finals.
In their Round of 16 clash with 2004 champions Tunisia, the Super Eagles, who qualified from the group stage with a perfect record after winning all three matches, succumbed to a 1-0 loss to the Carthage Eagles owing to Youssef Msakni’s 47th minute strike.
The result sent Nigeria packing out of the tournament, joining arch-rivals Ghana who failed to progress beyond the group stage after failing to win a single game in what was unarguably their worst Afcon campaign in history.
For all the rivalry between them, even over who has the best jollof rice, Nigeria did not miss a chance to mock Ghana following the latter’s exit, and on Sunday, they happily returned the favour.
Even more fascinating in the Ghana-Nigeria exchange is their draw on Saturday for a showdown in the playoff round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in March.
Below are some of the best reactions: