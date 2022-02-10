Trending: Hughton’s new Ghana job with Addo raises fan concerns ahead of Nigeria decider

Ghana’s appointment of ex-Newcastle United boss Chris Hughton as technical advisor to Borussia Dortmund assistant coach and new Black Stars coach Otto Addo has been greeted by mixed reactions.



In a two-horse race to replace Milovan Rajevac as new Ghana head coach, Hughton, backed by leading members of the Government of Ghana, and Addo, the preference of the Ghana Football Association, have been brought together to lead the Black Stars into next month’s 2022 World Cup qualifying play-off against Nigeria.



They will be assisted by Aston Villa U23 coach George Boateng and former Nordsjaelland youth coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani.



A substantive Ghana technical team is expected to be decided after the Nigeria double-header.



Below are some of the best reactions to Thursday’s announcement by the GFA:

Chris Hughton, Otto Addo, Didi Dramani and George Boateng all appointed for the doubleheader against Nigeria on March 24 & 27.



Me: is the GFA doing this for cosmetic purposes or to satisfy government?

In truth, some of the roles are needless. — Haruna Mubarak (@FactualMubarak) February 9, 2022

So GFA, who among the 4-man Black Stars Technical Team comprising Otto Addo, Didi Dramani, George Boateng and Chris Hughton, will act as GOALKEEPERS' TRAINER for the Nigeria #WCQ2022 playoff? 🙄 — Mirpuri✍ (@InterBoy1908) February 9, 2022

Ghana FA Executive Council's new Black Stars Technical Team is just to satisfy all parties without making ENEMIES. 😂😂😂



Chris Hughton - Technical Advisor

Otto Addo - Head Coach

Did Dramani - Asst Coach

George Boateng - Asst Coach — Kwame Benaiah (@kwamebenaiah) February 9, 2022

So them appoint Chris Hughton as technical advisor wey them appoint Otto Addo as head coach. This means Govt rep and the Gfa rep all go get the money some chop. Win win situation 😂😂😂😂😂 — Lατιf🦅 (@iLatif_) February 9, 2022

Gov’t wanted Chris Hughton, GFA wanted Otto Addo…Otoo Addo is appointed Head coach and Hughton appointed technical advisor, haha another heist incoming — Essel 🇬🇭💉 (@thatEsselguy) February 9, 2022

So basically Addo is the man on the touchline and runs training and Chris Hughton probably selects the players and tactics lmao. I'll give it a chance https://t.co/O7n0kU6B1j — 🤷🏾‍♂️ (@419simsim) February 9, 2022

Chris Hughton be bold and reject that technical advisor role! — 2022, Be good🐦 (@joe_tet) February 10, 2022

After the appointments of the Blackstars technical team. Sources have it that the sports ministry is not aware of such appointments. 🤔



Chris Hughton | Blackstars | Ghana — Joe Okyere Dewryta Itaalia (@JoeOkyere8) February 10, 2022

This FA ankasa they just just want someone they can influence and dictate for him.. How can you choose Otto Addo over Chris Hughton? Bringing them together to work as one won’t solve the problem at hand.. smh 🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/Tg9GAIzAEA — Fiifi Walker 🚶🚶🏻‍♂️🇬🇭 (@GameOvaGirls_1) February 10, 2022

I hope there is no confusion of ideas at the bench..

We wish Otto Addo ,Didi Dramani ,George Boateng and Chris Hughton well

Super Eagles of Nigeria is obviously not worried.. — iam_kwasiyork (@kwesiyork) February 10, 2022

If you didn't know I am pissed that we didn't give the job to Hughton becuae I k ow the current arrangement is what the GFA wants and there is no way in this world that the GFA would appoint Chris Hughton. — Enoch (@agyeitah) February 10, 2022

According to @Muftawu_Nabila

Otto Addo has accepted to be the interim coach for our upcoming two games only.

Still 99% that Chris Hughton will get the head coach role after the play offs.The technical advisory role is for the interim and to study his impacts on the team. pic.twitter.com/F3UiJrGvV1 — SRC (@NyarkoAlexand12) February 10, 2022

Just seen the four-man technical staff of the Black Stars. Solid!!! Didi is a friend from way back in the days of sports journalism when he was handling Black Maidens. Very brainy when it comes to the game! Not taking anything away from Otto & George as well Chris Hughton, tho'. — Kwame Amoh (@kwame_amoh) February 9, 2022

I have a strong feeling Otto Addo is just going to lead Black Stars for only the Nigerian game then Chris Hughton takes over as the full time coach. Chris is definitely the man to rebuild Black Stars. — Abdul Rahim (@arahimsi) February 9, 2022

How do you make Otto Addo our coach instead of Chris Hughton? Y’all just lied to Ghanaians about him being the assistant coach of Dortmund when he’s just a scout trainer. Chris is definitely the man we need but HERE WE GO AGAIN! — Kimmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm❤️ (@Mr_Grunitzky) February 9, 2022