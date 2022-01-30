Trending: Fans 'overlook' Cameroon's Toko Ekambi despite Afcon 2021 heroics vs Gambia, fall in love with Fai
Despite Karl Toko Ekambi's heroics which saw Cameroon progress to the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals after a 2-0 win over Gambia, fans have overlooked him and fallen in love with Collins Fai.
Toko Ekambi scored twice in the second half in Douala to push the Indomitable Lions into the last four, but it was Fai's performance that caught the eyes of the online football fraternity.
After the debutants managed to keep the host at bay in the first half, Toko Ekambi scored in the 50th minute before earning a brace seven minutes later to help his side beat the Scorpions, whom they were meeting for the first time in the competition.
Fai played a pivotal role as he also provided the assist for the opener, but it was his general performance for the five-time Afcon champions that elevated his status in the public eye.
Cameroon will now face Burkina Faso in the semi-final after the Stallions defeated the 2004 champions, Tunisia, 1-0.
