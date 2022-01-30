Despite Karl Toko Ekambi's heroics which saw Cameroon progress to the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals after a 2-0 win over Gambia, fans have overlooked him and fallen in love with Collins Fai.

Toko Ekambi scored twice in the second half in Douala to push the Indomitable Lions into the last four, but it was Fai's performance that caught the eyes of the online football fraternity.

After the debutants managed to keep the host at bay in the first half, Toko Ekambi scored in the 50th minute before earning a brace seven minutes later to help his side beat the Scorpions, whom they were meeting for the first time in the competition.

Fai played a pivotal role as he also provided the assist for the opener, but it was his general performance for the five-time Afcon champions that elevated his status in the public eye.

Cameroon will now face Burkina Faso in the semi-final after the Stallions defeated the 2004 champions, Tunisia, 1-0.

Here's how Twitter reacted after Cameroon's victory:

"FAI Collins is dependable today, dependable tomorrow and dependable forever"

Bennen Buma Gana 🤣🤣 — Sinjoh Armstrong🇨🇲🍾 (@sinjoharmstrong) January 29, 2022

Give Fai Collins his flowers 👏🏽👏🏽😍😍#AFCON2022 — 🧡Sucrae ♈️ (@PalveenE) January 29, 2022

Fai Collins gradually turning to prime Trent Alexander Arnold — Village Champi🏵n ¥ (@gmaneinsteinein) January 29, 2022

That fai Collins guy is a very good right back ✅ — Born Chasing Mafia🐍🐍 (@SulemanSalahal1) January 29, 2022

I'm.retweeting and liking anything that has to do w Fai Collins ...ahhhh the boy from nso 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Gigi,😘 (@GinaRe13) January 29, 2022

Faï Collins ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ — Sisi Epee🇨🇲 (@sisiEpee) January 29, 2022

#TeamCameroon was exceptional at every front of this game. Fai Collins was the king maker of this game while Toko Ekambi was the king — Edwin M.F (@ledwinomocom) January 29, 2022

Fai Collins is superb #TeamCameroon — Sandy ❤️ (@BritneyNish) January 29, 2022

Fai Collins is spectacular!♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ — Richard Hunt (@R_Hunt_R) January 30, 2022

Is Fai Collins not enough for 'you people'? 😂😂😂 — KwataPIKIN YB🧘🏾‍♂️🎧🇨🇲 (@YB00237) January 29, 2022

Fai Collins has been solid through this competition. Passing ability and accuracy are on point. He has some of the best assists in the competition. Easily one of the best players on our team. #TeamCameroon — Gil (@gilbongmba) January 29, 2022

Since the beginning of this #AFCON2021 , Fai Collins produces magic each time he touches the ball . It's amazing 🌟🔥#TeamCameroon — Abuno Clarence (@abuno_clarence) January 29, 2022

I’m pregnant with Fai Collins Baby 😌 — World Sandy’s Month 💕🇨🇲🇨🇲🇨🇲 (@ghonjuih) January 29, 2022

Fai Collins is the one — Biso na Biso (@bis0na) January 29, 2022