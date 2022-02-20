Trending: ‘Aribo is Premier League class’ – Fans praise Nigeria star after rescuing Rangers
Rangers fans have labelled midfielder Joe Aribo as “Premier League material” after he scored to snatch a 1-1 draw against Dundee United in a Scottish Premiership fixture on Sunday.
The 25-year-old Nigeria international found the back of the net in the 76th minute after finishing off a cross from another Nigerian player Calvin Bassey to cancel out Rose Graham’s opener for the Terrors at Tannadice Park.
Aribo has now scored six top-flight goals for the Gers from 25 appearances, and his latest display has left many fans with mixed feelings.
Some Rangers fans feel Aribo is way beyond the Scottish league and should play in the Premier League while others feel his recent displays since arriving from the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon has not been convincing enough.
Another fan feels the former Charlton Athletic player is in great form for the Giovanni van Bronckhorst-led side but he should replicate the form for Nigeria and score goals as well.
Aribo was part of the Super Eagle squad that failed to make it past the Round of 16 of the 33rd edition of Afcon after losing 1-0 against Tunisia.
