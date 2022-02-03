Trending: African fans hail Senegal's Mane as Afcon 2021 Player of the Tournament
Senegal became the first team to reach the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations final after defeating Burkina Faso in a thrilling semi-final match on Wednesday night.
The Lions of Teranga scored three times in the second half to secure a 3-1 win over the Stallions in an encounter that was played at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Cameroon.
Sadio Mane was named Man of the Match as a reward for his exploits on the night as he provided an assist for the Lions of Teranga's second goal, before sealing the West African side's win with a sublime goal.
Editors' Picks
- Afcon 2021: ‘Nigeria have players like Chukwueze’ – Super Eagles not scared of Salah, urges Musa
- Aubameyang’s Barcelona move: Desperate or sensible?
- How will Barcelona's new-look attack line up after Aubameyang, Traore & Torres transfers?
- Arsenal's Aubameyang transfer gamble leaves Arteta and Edu in the firing line
Fans took to social media to react to the West African Derby clash with many lauding Mane as the best player in this year's competition, while some backed him to win the Afcon 2021 Player of the Tournament accolade.
Senegal now await the winner between tournament hosts, Cameroon and Egypt, who will clash on Thursday, in the final which is scheduled to be played on Sunday.
Read how Twitter reacted to Senegal's win: