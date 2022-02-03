Trending: African fans hail Senegal's Mane as Afcon 2021 Player of the Tournament

Senegal became the first team to reach the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations final after defeating Burkina Faso in a thrilling semi-final match on Wednesday night.

The Lions of Teranga scored three times in the second half to secure a 3-1 win over the Stallions in an encounter that was played at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Cameroon.

Sadio Mane was named Man of the Match as a reward for his exploits on the night as he provided an assist for the Lions of Teranga's second goal, before sealing the West African side's win with a sublime goal.

Fans took to social media to react to the West African Derby clash with many lauding Mane as the best player in this year's competition, while some backed him to win the Afcon 2021 Player of the Tournament accolade.

Senegal now await the winner between tournament hosts, Cameroon and Egypt, who will clash on Thursday, in the final which is scheduled to be played on Sunday.

Read how Twitter reacted to Senegal's win:

#ssafcon21 wow! What a player, Sadio Mane, you are the best, I give you player of the tournament — Stanley Makondo (@StanleyMakondo2) February 2, 2022

Sadio Mane is the man for the big occasion. One of the best wingers in the history of the game — 🇬🇳™️ (@alonsorole) February 2, 2022

Mane has been the best player in afcon by far — Lani (@Inowwl) February 2, 2022

this is exactly why Mané is the best player in the AFCON pic.twitter.com/LkMaLVKIrk — ankaramessi  (@lapulgasantos) February 2, 2022

Sadio Mané best player in the world that's the tweet!!! Big lion game 🦁🇸🇳💪 We're in the final — Abdourahmane SOW 🇸🇳🇲🇦 (@ABDOUKABADA93) February 2, 2022

Sadio Mane with a goal and assist to take his nation to the AFCON final, the best player of the tournament so far. Back to his very best the past few games in the knockouts! — Seyi p Olatunji (@SeyipOlatunji1) February 2, 2022

I m glad Senegal win coz they r the best. Mane Best player of the tournament #ssafcon21 — Abubakr (@haburivaldo) February 2, 2022

#SSAFCON21,Be nice to see Camaroon battle it out with Senegal on Sunday,Mane for the best player of the tournament — Tarisai (@tarisaideka) February 2, 2022

Sadio Mane with a goal and assist to take his nation to the AFCON final, the best player of the tournament so far. Back to his very best the past few games in the knockouts!👏♥️🤩 pic.twitter.com/jQ2CTCzrDI — Leila🤍 (@Leila0B) February 2, 2022

"It looks impossible but Mane made it possible"Asamoah Gian... So simply Mane is tournament of the star!!! — Eshefa (@Eshefa2) February 2, 2022

#ssafcon21 Between Mane and Ekambi, one of these players will win the player of the tournament. — Derk (@sir_deryk) February 2, 2022

Sadio Mané is a contender for MVP of the #AFCON2021 tournament.



⚽️ vs Zimbabwe

⚽️ vs Cape Verde

🅰️ vs Equatorial Guinea

⚽️🅰️ vs Burkina Faso



#AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/ZVsV8XQSWu — Aaron Osagyefo1 (@AaronOsagyefo) February 2, 2022

Sadio Mané has been directly involved in 6 goals at #AFCON2021 :



3 ⚽️

3 🎯



Player of the tournament — Alexander Ogbechie (@alexanderOG) February 2, 2022

Mane player of the tournament no doubt — 👁 (@WlLS0NFISK) February 2, 2022

Sadio Mane 🇸🇳 this AFCON



• 3 goals

• 2 assists



He's been very selfless throughout this tournament. On his way to MVP.#AFCONwithGary pic.twitter.com/if0IiUeCdT — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) February 2, 2022

Sadio Mané is the best. — Makhou Nd (@NdMakhou) February 2, 2022

Sadio mane s the hero of tonight game ,he deserve African best#ssafcon21 — Engr Tolex (@EngrTolex) Article continues below February 2, 2022