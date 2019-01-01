TRAU looking to re-negotiate salaries with players following termination of contract with Aciesta

The Manipur-based club will be requesting its players to lower their wages after cutting off ties with sponsors Aciesta...

Tiddim Road Atheltic Union (TRAU) finds themselves in the middle of a financial crisis after they decided to break their relationship with Aciesta Sports Alliance.

On December 28, the 2nd Division Champions announced that they are looking forward to a 'mutual termination' of contract and are ready to 'go all alone' for the rest of the season if necessary.

When Goal contacted Phulen Meitei, owner of TRAU, he said," It has to be a mutual termination. We have decided to terminate the existing contract. The details will be out once it is mutually and formally terminated."

It has also been learnt that the I-League debutantes are likely to do away with some of their players who are on the higher end of the salary pyramid. Meitei also hinted at a possible re-negotiation of salaries.

"We are assessing the situation. Right now we are holding on to the players. Some of them have very high salaries. We will be negotiating with them. If things turn out positively, we will retain all the players," he informed.

TRAU are yet to win a match in I-League and they are on the last spot in the league table with just a single point from four matches.