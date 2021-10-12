Traore can be as destructive as Salah and Mane for Liverpool - Whelan

Noel Whelan believes Wolverhampton Wanderers star Adama Traore can be effective for Liverpool since he can be as destructive as Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

The Spanish international has been doing well for Wolves and in the seven Premier League matches this season, he has recorded 49 dribbles which is the most in the division. The Reds have, in the past, shown interest in the winger, and the former striker believes Traore can be an ideal signing for the Jurgen Klopp charges.

"He is a player who can be crucial to winning football matches," Whelan told Football Insider.

"His pace, his aggression, his direct running – and now his end product, which he’s brushed up after his early days in the Premier League. He is a more complete player now, he can get a cross into the box or a shot off on goal.

"If you think about it, would he fit into Liverpool’s style of play? Absolutely.

“He can be just as destructive as Salah and Mane in that side."

Meanwhile, former Liverpool attacker Robbie Fowler believes the club should be actively engaged in negotiations to extend Salah's contract that is set to expire in the summer of 2023.

"Mo Salah is, without question, world-class. And, in my opinion, there won’t be one dissenting voice in the Liverpool dressing room over the Egyptian being rewarded with a new contract that will make him the club’s highest earner," Fowler said in an earlier interview.

"In all honesty, we’re running out of superlatives about him, especially after that goal against Manchester City that had a bit of everything.

"If it had been Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, it would be talked up even more. There were the brilliant touches in tight spaces, the body strength, the pace, the bit of guile, and then the glorious finish.

"I’ll be amazed if there are no conversations about a new contract going on now.

"He will almost certainly believe he is worth a bit more than he is earning and, of course, be entitled to a pay rise."