'Transfer window time for Gor Mahia cartels to eat' - Adhiambo

The national official made the comment after Malian goalkeeper Adama Keita was signed without being involved

Gor Mahia treasurer Dolphina Adhiambo has claimed the arrival of the transfer window is the time for the cartels within the Premier League club to spend money.

Distancing herself from the signing of the Malian goalkeeper Adama Keita, the official said she was not involved in the acquisition of the 31-year-old custodian.

"I was not involved in his [Keita] signing. It is time for the cartels to start eating. The two executive committee members who were involved should clear the air," Adhiambo told Nairobi News.

A few days ago, Keita was seen in Gor Mahia's jersey signing a contract, although the club have not made the news official. The goalkeeper played for Djoliba FC in 2018 and 2020 before he joined Cl Kamsar.

Critics have questioned the wisdom with which Gor Mahia are keen on having the Malian on board when Gad Mathews, Samwel Njau, and Caleb Omondi have impressed with the Premier League side.



Since the new coach, Mark Harrison, arrived, Njau has been preferred in goal while Mathews performed better under his predecessor Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto and his heroics in the Shield Cup ensured Gor Mahia earned a Caf Confederation Cup slot.

Dennis Ng'ang'a, Rooney Onyango, Boniface Omondi, Bernard Ochieng, all from Wazito, Goal understands, are the players on Gor Mahia's transfer wishlist.

Rodgers Ouma from Western Stima is the striker the local giants are considering signing in order to bolster the attacking department.

Former Kariobangi Sharks' Ovella Ochieng and Duke Abuya, according to a source within the Gor Mahia corridors, are considered as players who will be approached for potential moves.

As the players are linked to Gor Mahia, Goal recently revealed how current K'Ogalo players are actively discouraging transfer targets from signing for the 19-time Premier League champions due to financial problems.

"According to the players, the new ones will be signing a ticket to hell should they join us if financial security is not assured. This is a new phenomenon, especially at a time when we are looking to bring on board local and foreign players," a source revealed then.

"We understand the challenges we are facing now, but I do not think it is right for the players to scare away others."

After Kenneth Muguna's exit, a number of players are understood to be keen on leaving the local giants once the season ends.