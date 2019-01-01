Transfer news: The latest news and rumours from Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards, Wazito FC and all KPL teams

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer stories and rumours from the Kenyan Premier League during the ongoing window

SHAKAVA SET TO JOIN NKANA FC OF ZAMBIA

Outgoing captain Harun Shakava is set to join Zambian side Nkana FC.

A close source to the player has revealed to Goal the towering defender has all but agreed to join the Kitwe-based club.

In an exclusive interview with Goal before, Shakava had earlier confirmed his unwillingness to extend his current contract beyond December 2019 and it is now almost certain he will join the Faz Super League club.

"This is a deal that is 99% done and Shakava will join Nkana in due course. He also has the blessings from Gor Mahia who are ready to hand him his release letter," the source told Goal.

Gor Mahia have already signed another centre-back Maurice Ojwang from to fill Shakava's void. While at Nkana, Shakava will partner once more with his former Gor Mahia captain Musa Mohamed who joined the club in July 2018.

GOR MAHIA SIGN OJWANG FROM WESTERN STIMA

Gor Mahia have signed defender Maurice Ojwang from Western Stima.

The club's Chief Executive Officer Lordvick Aduda has confirmed they have completed the signing of the centre-back from the Kisumu-based outfit.

"It is true we have signed Ojwang and he will be with us for the next three years," Aduda told Goal in an interview.

Ojwang bolsters the Kenyan Premier League ( ) reigning champions while centre-back and club captain Harun Shakava is set to leave.

WHYVONNE ISUZA RESPONDS TO EXIT RUMOURS

AFC midfielder Whyvonne Isuza has denied reports linking him with a move away from the club this transfer window.

Wazito were reported to have their eyes on the midfielder as they look to build an experienced side for the 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League (KPL) season.

However, the former player insists he will remain at Ingwe, who are looking to improve on their 11th-place finish from the previous term.

"I am not going anywhere, anyone linking me away from the club is misled. First, I signed a new contract with Leopards last season, and secondly, Wazito have not approached me with the intention to get my services," Isuza told Goal.

"This is the season we at AFC Leopards want to give absolutely everything and at least win something. I want to be part of that and anything that is not related is meant to divert my attention which is not the case."

WARURU AND OKOTH TRAINS WITH

Kenyan Premier League side KCB are reportedly close to signing Stephen Waruru and Collins Okoth.

Waruru and Okoth have been spotted with KCB on pre-season training. Waruru left after his contract ended in June and is now a free agent and could be on his way to a third KPL club if the rumours he is joining KCB are true.

Okoth has not been with a club since parting ways with AFC Leopards in April 2018 after a turbulent time at the Den.

DWANG'S MOVE TO POSTA RANGERS HITS A SNAG

Jackson Dwang's move to join Posta from has stalled as the player and Rangers have failed to agree on money matters.

Although his parent club Nzoia Sugar were ready to let him move, a source close to the player has revealed to Goal that Dwang is not ready to take the salary package offered by the Mailmen.

"He was set to move on but the salary quoted in the negotiations was too small. Dwang wants it improved or he is ready to stay at Nzoia Sugar until next season in the hope that a better deal will come," the source said.

GOR MAHIA PART WAYS WITH THREE PLAYERS

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions Gor Mahia have released three more players as they prepare for the 2019/20 season.

Goal has learnt former FC midfielder Cercidy Okeyo, former defender Pascal Ogweno and goalkeeper Shaban Odhoji are among those who have been axed.

The club's chief executive officer Lordvick Aduda has confirmed the latest development.

WAZITO FC SIGN HARAMBEE STARS DEFENDER

Wazito FC have confirmed the signing of Harambee Stars defender Bernard Ochieng.

Ochieng was part of the Harambee Stars team that took part in the (Afcon) in before elimination and will don the Wazito jersey in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) next season. The length of his contract has not been made public yet.

The central defender was 's captain before they were relegated to the National Super League at the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

POSTA RANGERS RELEASE 12 PLAYERS

Kenyan Premier League KPL side Posta Rangers have confirmed the release of 12 players ahead of the upcoming season.

Confirming the development on a Facebook post, it is now clear that goalkeepers Martin Lule and Eliud Emase are among the players who have ended their association with Posta Rangers. Former Simba SC and Tusker midfielder Jerry Santo is understood to have retired alongside John Nairuka when their contracts with the club ended.

Posta Rangers have already signed Cain Okeyo and midfielder Michael Luvutsi and talks with Nzoia Sugar are at an advanced stage concerning the transfer of Jackson Dwang.

AFC LEOPARDS SIGN MIDFIELDER FROM BURUNDI

AFC Leopards have completed the signing of Burundi midfielder Tresor Ndikumana.

Ingwe have been struggling to fill the void left by former skipper Duncan Otieno in the defensive midfield role, with those signed failing to impress.

Sources from the Den have exclusively revealed to Goal that the Burundian has agreed to join AFC Leopards in order to improve the squad.

GEORGE ABEGE QUITS SHARKS FOR ASANTE KOTOKO

have announced the signing of George Abege from Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Kariobangi Sharks.

The Ghanaian side announced the arrival of the Ugandan international on a deal which runs until 2022, saying his addition would be vital for their Caf campaign.

Abege signed the contract to join Asante Kotoko after Sunday's friendly match between Sharks and in Nairobi.

WARURU AND KASUMBA LEAVE SOFAPAKA FC

Strikers Stephen Waruru and Umaru Kasumba have left Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Sofapaka, Goal can exclusively reveal.

Sofapaka's President Elly Kalekwa has informed Goal about their departure following the expiration of their contracts.

With Kasumba and Waruru having left the club, Batoto ba Mungu have lost three strikers in the ongoing transfer window after Pistone Mutamba rejoined Wazito.

AFC LEOPARDS KEEN TO SIGN JOHN AVIRE

AFC Leopards have emerged as clear favourites to land the signature of Sofapaka striker John Avire.

A source within the club has confirmed to Goal they have already opened talks with Batoto ba Mungu to acquire the services of the player, who featured for ’s Harambee Stars at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in .

Avire was included in the Kenya squad at the expense of experienced strikers Jesse Were and Allan Wanga and went on to put a good show especially in the Group C match against which they won 3-2.

RUPIA TO MAKE KPL RETURN WITH WAZITO FC

Goal understands Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Wazito are releasing four players from their ranks while targeting to sign striker Elvis Rupia.

According to a reliable Goal source, the players who are going to be shown the door are Eugene Ambulwa, Kennedy Ayako, Oliver Kilonzo and Kassim Mwinyi. This comes after the club confirmed the signings of Derrick Otanga, Kevin Omondi, Gad Mathews and Pistone Mutamba.

After one year in Zambia, Rupia could return to the Kenyan Premier League, this time around with Wazito. Rupia joined the Faz Super League side Power Dynamos in July 2018 but failed to force his way into the team on a regular basis. He had joined Power Dynamos from Nzoia Sugar.

GOR MAHIA SET TO LOSE KEY MIDFIELDER

Gor Mahia are set to lose another experienced player in George Odhiambo.

The club's chief executive officer Lordvick Aduda has told Goal Odhiambo's contract ended last month, but the player has never approached the office for contract talks.

"His contract ended in June and he is yet to come and seek negotiations with us. I have not seen him and as the norm when a player's contract ends, he shows up for negotiations and in this case, Odhiambo has not," Aduda said.