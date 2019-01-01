Tradewinds Aviation Services takes control of Mombasa league

Tradewinds Aviation benefited from a walkover after NIC Bank failed to show up for their weekend match in Mombasa

Tradewinds Aviation Services reclaimed top spot of the Left Foot sponsored Mombasa Corporate League despite not kicking the ball over the weekend.

Tradewinds benefited from a walkover after their weekend opponents NIC Bank failed to show up and thus displaced CBA from the summit of the league.

In other matches, Vivo Energy won 3-0 against Cube Movers, Aga Khan Hospital drew 1-1 with CBA Mombasa, Bamburi Cement lost 5-2 to Maersk Group while Nation Media managed a 1-0 win against Sea Bulk.

In the Division One league, Amiran picked a 3-0 win against Nyayo FC, Consolidated Bank drew 1-1 with Rapid Rebels, Madaraka United drew 2-2 with Saad Advocates while Consolidated Bank beat ICJ Kenya 2-0.

In the Division Two action, both matches ended in an identical 1-1 draw. Ping Limited drew 1-1 with Liaison Group, Toyota Kenya picked similar result against Kingsways Tyres same as Nyayo Kingdom and Astral Aviation and Hurlingham GC v Safaricom.

Article continues below

Vitambi Viishe drew 2-2 with Diamond Trust Bank in Division Three Champions while in Division Four league, Total Kenya beat Nation Media Group 3-2, South C Academy lost 1-0 to Creative Innovations, Harleys Limited lost 4-0 to Seacom FC Bamburi Cement drew 3-3 with Ecobank while Senti Milan won 1-0 against Letshego Limited.

Being Human were huge winners in the Mombasa Social league after hammering Mombasa Hamlets 5-1, Island Sharks recovered to beat Burhani Sports Club 4-3 while Makupa won 2-1 against Fayaz FC.