Tradewinds Aviation Services crowned Division Three champions of Left Foot league

In the other Division Three matches, DGM Matrix won 2-0 against Red Catalans while DTB hammered Vitambii Viishe 5-1

Tradewinds Aviation Services clinched the Division Three league of Left Foot Sports without kicking a ball over the weekend.

Tradewinds were awarded an unlikely walkover after One Africa Logistics failed to show up to win season 14 of 2019, while Samba FC settled for the second position despite losing 2-0 to Cube Movers. Samba FC will, however, be promoted to Division Two in the 2020 season.

Saad Advocates maintained their good run in Division One after they beat Amiran Lions 3-0, GreenZone Property beat Consolidated Bank 2-0, floored Rapid Rebels 4-1, Madaraka United lost 1-2 to Dayliff FC while Cosmos won 3-0 against Strath FC.

In Division Two, Kingsway Tyres drew 2-2 with Liaison Group, Ping Limited won 2-0 against Disciples FC, All Saints Cathedral beat Toyota 2-1, Safaricom Limited lost 1-0 yo Astral Aviation while Advert Eyez beat Hurlingham FC 2-1.

Commercial Bank of Africa were huge winners in Division Five after hammering Extreme Clean Limited 5-1, General Electric also won 4-1 against Villareal FC 4-1, Royal Media Group won 2-0 against Insia Imports and Apec Consortium drew 1-1 with SCLPS Thunderbolt.

In the Mombasa league, Bamburi Cement won 3-0 against Cube Movers, NIC Bank lost 2-0 to Sea Bulk Limited, Tradewinds Aviation Services won 3-0 against Aga Khan, CBA won 2-1 against Total Kenya and Maersk Group recovered to beat Vivo Energy 2-1.

In the Mombasa social league, Kuzemoto won 2-0 against Fayaz FC, MakupaRangers lost 2-1 to Mombasa Hamlets while Island Sharks drew 1-1 with Grain Bulk Limited.