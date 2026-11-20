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Trabzonspor vs Eyupspor: Kick-off time

Super Lig - Game Week 12 22 Nov 2026 - 11:00 Papara Park

Trabzonspor host Eyüpspor at Papara Park in Trabzon for a Süper Lig clash. Coach Thomas Reis wants his team to defend second place in the table and improve their home record.

The hosts are among the league's most in-form sides. An away win in Alanya recently showed Trabzonspor can deliver on the road, too.

Eyüpspor, by contrast, are deep in a relegation battle. Coach Mustafa Dalci's side travel to Trabzon bottom of the table and urgently need points to stay in touch with the teams outside the relegation places.

The visitors have lost four of their last five competitive matches. Their goal difference tells a clear story, too.

Trabzonspor have a chance to close the gap to the top of the table, or at least prevent it from growing. A home win against the bottom side is a must.

Live TV and streaming details for the match are below.

This week at Trabzonspor and Eyupspor

Trabzonspor go into this match with three wins and two defeats from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 defeat in a friendly against Zenit St Petersburg on 15 November. Before that, they claimed a 0-2 away win at Alanyaspor in the Süper Lig. Trabzonspor scored ten goals and conceded six over those five matches.

Eyüpspor have won just one of their last five competitive matches and lost four. Their most recent result was a 0-2 home defeat to Kocaelispor on 7 November. Before that, they recorded a 2-4 cup win against Fethiyespor, the only bright spot in a poor run. They conceded eight goals during this period and scored eight themselves.

Trabzonspor vs Eyupspor: Line-ups

Trabzonspor vs Eyupspor: Form

Trabzonspor vs Eyupspor: Head-to-head record

Trabzonspor vs Eyupspor: The tables