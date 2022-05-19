Toulon tournament 2022: Schedule, results, tables, top scorers and previous winners of Tournoi Maurice Revello
The high-anticipated Toulon tournament makes its return this year after the 2020 and 2021 editions were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The competition will get underway on May 29, with the final scheduled to take place two weeks later on June 12.
Historically, France, Brazil and England have been the most successful teams at the renowned youth competition, but both reigning champions Brazil and England (who won the tournament thre times in a row between 2016 and 2018) will be absent this time around.
There will be plenty of other exciting teams to look forward to, though, as Argentina are expected to include a number of Europe-based stars in their squad, including Manchester United wonderkid Alejandro Garnacho and Juventus' Matias Soule.
Illustrious names to have shone at the tournament in the past include the likes of David Ginola, Rui Costa, James Rodriguez, Javier Mascherano and Ruben Loftus-Cheek to name just a few.
Group A Table
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
1
Argentina U-20
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
France U-20
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
|3
Panama U-23
|0
|0
|0
0
|0
|0
0
|0
|4
Saudi Arabia U-20
|0
0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group A Fixtures and Results
|Date
|Time
|Fixture
May 29, 2022
|14:00
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia
May 29, 2022
17:30
France vs Panama
June 1, 2022
14:00
Panama vs Argentina
June 1, 2022
17:30
France vs Saudi Arabia
June 4, 2022
14:00
Saudi Arabia vs Panama
June 4, 2022
17:30
France vs Argentina
Group B Table
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
1
Ghana U-20
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Indonesia U-23
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Mexico U-20
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Venezuela U-23
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Group B Fixtures and Results
|Date
|Time (local)
|Fixture
May 30, 2022
|13:30
Indonesia vs Venezuela
May 30, 2022
17:30
Mexico vs Ghana
June 2, 2022
14:00
Ghana vs Indonesia
June 2, 2022
17:30
Mexico vs Venezuela
June 5, 2022
14:00
Venezuela vs Ghana
June 5, 2022
17:30
Mexico vs Indonesia
Group C Table
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
1
Algeria U-23
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Colombia U-19
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Comoros U-20
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Japan U-19
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Group C Fixtures and Results
|Date
|Time (local)
|Fixture
May 31, 2022
|14:00
Japan vs Algeria
May 31, 2022
17:30
Colombia vs Comoros
June 3, 2022
14:00
Japan vs Comoros
June 3, 2022
17:30
Algeria vs Colombia
June 6, 2022
14:00
Japan vs Colombia
June 6, 2022
17:30
Algeria vs Comoros
2022 Toulon tournament 11th place play-off
Date
Time (local)
Fixture
June 8, 2022
14:00
TBC
2022 Toulon tournament ninth place play-off
Date
Time (local)
Fixture
June 8, 2022
17:30
TBC
2022 Toulon tournament seventh place play-off
Date
Time (local)
Fixture
June 10, 2022
14:00
TBC
2022 Toulon tournament fifth place play-off
Date
Time (local)
Fixture
June 10, 2022
17:30
TBC
2022 Toulon tournament semi-finals
|Date
|Time (local)
|Fixture
June 9, 2022
|14:30
TBC
June 9, 2022
|18:00
TBC
2022 Toulon tournament third place play-off
Date
Time (local)
Fixture
June 12, 2022
14:30
Loser S1 vs Loser S2
2022 Toulon tournament final
|Date
|Time (local)
|Fixture
June 12, 2022
|18:00
Winner S1 vs Winner S2
2022 Toulon tournament top scorer
High-profile names such as Jean-Pierre Papin, Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry have lifted the top-scorer trophy in the past and there are plenty of promising forwards around at the tournament who will be desperate to follow in their footsteps.
Rank
Name
Country
Goals
1.
-
-
-
Toulon tournament past winners
Rank
Country
Wins
1.
France
12
2.
Brazil
9
3.
England
7
4.
Portugal
3
=
Colombia
3
6.
Bulgaria
2
=
Argentina
2
=
Hungary
2
9
Italy
1
=
Mexico
1
=
Russia
1
=
Ivory Coast
1
=
Chile
1
=
Serbia
1
=
Poland
1
=
Belgium
1