Kenya U-17 struggling in Unaf tournament in Egypt
Comments()
FKF.
Without a win in their first two matches, the Kenya U-17 national team will now have to face Tanzania and Morocco.
In the ongoing Unaf U-18 tournament Kenya lost 1-0 against Egypt in the opening match and could not pick a positive result against Algeria on Wednesday either.
The Michael Amenga led charges fell to a heavy defeat by Algeria, losing 5-1 at the Tolip Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria.
Mohamed Boukerma scored a brace while Adel Amar Bouzida, Lotfi Aouane, and Islem Belkhir all scored solitary goals to hand Kenya its heaviest loss in the tournament.
Kenya’s only goal came courtesy of Alphonse Omija who received Mathew Mwendwa’s free-kick to score in the second half.
Kenya remains pointless in the invitational tournament.