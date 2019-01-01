Kenya U-17 struggling in Unaf tournament in Egypt

The junior Harambee Stars received a baptism of fire from Algeria in the second match of the Unaf tournament

Without a win in their first two matches, the U-17 national team will now have to face and .

In the ongoing Unaf U-18 tournament Kenya lost 1-0 against in the opening match and could not pick a positive result against on Wednesday either.

The Michael Amenga led charges fell to a heavy defeat by Algeria, losing 5-1 at the Tolip Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria.

Article continues below

Mohamed Boukerma scored a brace while Adel Amar Bouzida, Lotfi Aouane, and Islem Belkhir all scored solitary goals to hand Kenya its heaviest loss in the tournament.

Kenya’s only goal came courtesy of Alphonse Omija who received Mathew Mwendwa’s free-kick to score in the second half.

Kenya remains pointless in the invitational tournament.