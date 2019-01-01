Totti and De Rossi dream team must remain a dream at the moment

Totti and De Rossi's off-pitch combination is a concept that must not be implemented at the moment

Rome is not the place to be at the moment as continue to be a hotbed of problems. A crisis has engulfed the club that threatens to prevent it from qualifying for football next season.

The Giallorossi's heavy 4-1 defeat to encapsulated the situation in Rome with interim coach Claudio Ranieri desperate to save the sinking ship, though this may be a task too insurmountable, even for a man of his experience.

However, one piece of 'good' news that has gotten the Roma faithful excited is how club legend Francesco Totti is letting everyone know, how he is gunning for the technical director's position at the club, as he looks to make radical changes with regards to the club's structure. In fact, the technical director position was previously helmed by the now infamous Monchi. Moreover, should Totti get the job, he has stated how he wants current captain Daniele De Rossi to take over from Ranieri. De Rossi is 35 and has hinted at retirement a few times over the course of this and last season.

Now should all of this become a reality, to Roma supporters it would be a utopian dream as two of their homegrown heroes and club loyalists, working to propel the Lupi to greater heights. However, a wiser head will say it is not as simple as that. Firstly, for Totti, the role of technical director in an environment as hostile as his hometown is one that is immensely challenging. Totti is only recently getting used to life as part of Roma's hierarchy thus, he is still in a learning process.

Though he is treated as a god in Rome, Roma's fans will not hesitate to turn on him should they feel he is not doing a good job. Monchi's tenure in Rome is a good case study as the Spaniard clashed with supporters on numerous occasion as they felt he was setting the club in the wrong direction, by selling their top talent. Though Monchi had an eye for bringing talent to Roma, it was his inability to change Roma's status as a selling club that led to his departure. Can Totti convince Roma's boardroom on the need to bring in top talent and retain them? There is no crystal ball, but to change a club's policy which has been so entrenched will take massive doing.

On the other hand, De Rossi taking over from Ranieri is a concept that is irrational. Separately, De Rossi can still contribute on the pitch as he clearly still has one or two seasons at best left in him. But getting to the main point of him taking over from Ranieri. In football, there is no guarantee, that a good player equals a good coach. Take for example Filippo Inzaghi at . As a player with the Rossoneri, he was successful but as a coach, he was a complete disaster.

De Rossi may be a successful coach in the future but not right now. He needs to attain his coaching badges at Coverciano and gain experience before being allowed to take over the reins at a club as massive and volatile as Roma. For now, Roma needs a wiser manager, someone who can handle all the pressure and trappings of a manager at the highest level. Conversely, the dream team of Totti and De Rossi on the pitch contributed much to Roma's success and standing on a global level.

However, for this club to not be plunged into an abyss of chaos, this dream team, unfortunately, needs to remain a dream, at the moment.