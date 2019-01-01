Tottenham winning a trophy is not compulsory, says Pochettino

Failing to secure silverware this season would not lead to the campaign being classed as unsuccessful, according to the Spurs manager

Mauricio Pochettino says winning a trophy this season is a purely personal objective and not a barometer for as a club.

On the eve of his sixth campaign in charge, Spurs boss Pochettino acknowledged the time has come for him to deliver silverware.

The comments contrasted with his previously held view that a trophy was less important than cementing a place in the Premier League's top four.

Tottenham achieved that top-four aim last term while reaching the final, which they lost 2-0 to .

Pochettino claims his ambitions have not changed since that result and are not necessarily an accurate measure of success.

"Of course, it was always my priority [to win trophies], but it was a big priority to help the club," Pochettino told Sky Sports .

"It doesn't change that. Always my priority is to win, to win games and trophies.

"I think a few days ago someone asked me what my aim was for this season. My personal objective is to win a trophy, but that doesn't mean that winning a trophy is compulsory, or that it will be an unsuccessful season if we do not win a trophy."

The Spurs boss has made it clear that he wants to bring a trophy to the north London club and insists he will be disappointed in himself if he does not deliver.

He said: "Personally, if at the end we do not win a trophy, for myself that is going to be an unsuccessful season.

"But that does not mean that it will be unsuccessful for the club. That is for myself, not the collective."

Tottenham opened their Premier League campaign last weekend with a convincing 3-1 win over at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

However, Pochettino's side face a tougher challenge on Saturday evening as they pay a visit to champions .

City recorded a 5-0 win over West Ham last week and will be hoping to continue their goalscoring form.

The last time the sides met at the Etihad, City ran out 1-0 winners with an early goal from Phil Foden securing the three points.