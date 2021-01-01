Tottenham told to 'break the bank for Brendan Rodgers' as Sheringham says Mourinho was never right fit

The former Spurs striker was not surprised to see a Portuguese coach moved on and now wants a raid to be launched on Leicester City

Tottenham have been advised to "break the bank for Brendan Rodgers" in their search for a successor to Jose Mourinho, with Teddy Sheringham not convinced that a departed Portuguese was ever the "right fit" in north London.

Spurs find themselves without a manager - as Ryan Mason continues to fill caretaker duties - after parting company with a former Chelsea and Manchester United coach.

Various options have been mooted to fill a prominent Premier League post, including the likes of Maurizio Sarri and Erik ten Hag, but it could be that Daniel Levy and Co look a little closer to home for inspiration in the dugout as a raid on Leicester is launched.

What has been said?

Sheringham believes that should be the case, with the former Spurs striker telling Gambling.com: "If I had the pick of the bunch and Tottenham were ready to go out and spend big money, which I presume they will, then I would go and break the bank for Brendan Rodgers.

"I think he’s done an outstanding job at the different clubs he’s been at. He knows the Premier League very well, he knows his system and how he wants the game to be played. He takes the game to the opposition, he doesn’t wait to capitalise on other peoples’ mistakes and he likes to control the game a bit like how Pep Guardiola does.

"Given the funds that were available for Jose Mourinho, if Rodgers was backed with the same sort of money then I think he would do a fantastic job."

The right call to sack Mourinho?

Tottenham severed ties with a proven winner a matter of days before facing Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final - a game they would go on to lose 1-0.

Questions have been asked of whether the right call was made, despite Mourinho facing criticism of his methods, but Sheringham believes a fresh approach is required at a club still scratching around for consistency.

Sheringham added: “I wasn’t surprised by the decision, especially when you hear the little murmurs from behind the scenes suggesting it was more about money, that if they got into Europe they would find it harder to sack him because it would cost them even more money.

“But ultimately they’ve made the decision because they’ve felt he’s not the man to take Spurs forward. I’m not surprised by the situation, there’s been a lot of grumblings from the Tottenham fans.

Article continues below

“For a manager who has won so much, you would have thought he’d have gotten applauded into the club when he first came, but that was never the case. It just never felt like the right fit.

“There was a little spell where Jose’s light was shining again but it soon dimmed out and the Spurs fans were quite understanding that it wasn’t working.”

Further reading