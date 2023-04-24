Tottenham consider sacking Cristian Stellini as interim boss following humiliating defeat to Newcastle

Chris Burton
|
Cristian Stellini Tottenham 2022-23Getty Images
Tottenham HotspurPremier League

Tottenham are reportedly mulling over the merits of sacking Cristian Stellini as the club’s interim boss following a humiliating defeat at Newcastle.

  • Italian took over following Conte exit
  • Has been unable to improve results
  • Top-four dreams in danger of being dashed

WHAT HAPPENED? Spurs suffered a humbling 6-1 loss at St James’ Park on Sunday, with five goals conceded in the opening 21 minutes. Stellini admitted afterwards to having got his game plan wrong, with questions now being asked of whether he is the right man to see things through to the end of the season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Stellini was placed in temporary charge of first-team affairs at Tottenham following Antonio Conte’s departure as head coach on March 26. He was won just one of four games since then, with there now a very real threat that the north London outfit will miss out on a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Athletic reports that Spurs are considering another change in the dugout, with Stellini set to be relieved of his duties. If that decision is taken, then Ryan Mason – who has filled in as interim boss before – will inherit the reins as the search for a permanent manager continues.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Cristian Stellini Tottenham 2022-23GettySon Heung-min Harry Kane Tottenham 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Spurs remain fifth in the Premier League table for now, but they are six points adrift of fourth spot – having played more games than all of those above them – and are only four ahead of Brighton in eighth with testing clashes against Manchester United and Liverpool next on the agenda.

