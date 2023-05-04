Tottenham receive boost as Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim ‘willing to listen’ to offers

- Spurs searching for Conte successor
- Ryan Mason in interim role
- Amorim impressing in Portugal
WHAT HAPPENED? Tottenham are reported to have a real interest in appointing Amorim as their new manager after sacking both Conte and his interim replacement Christian Stellini. Reports in Portugal, from Record, have claimed that Spurs have held talks with Amorim, who is said to be open to the prospect of moving to north London. Mason remains in interim charge ahead of this weekend's clash with Crystal Palace.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amorim has managed Sporting CP in the Champions League against Spurs, taking four points from two games against the Premier League club this term. They are currently fourth in the Portuguese first division, 13 points behind leaders Benfica. The coach was also on the list at Chelsea, with the Blues speaking to him over their vacancy after sacking Graham Potter.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Spurs are aiming to finish the season strongly but look unlikely to qualify for the Champions League. They currently lie sixth in the Premier League table, although they are nine points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, who have played two games fewer.
WHAT NEXT FOR AMORIM? Sporting have four more games of their season but have no more trophies to play for, having been knocked out of the Europa League at the quarter-final stage by Juventus.