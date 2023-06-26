Tottenham ready James Maddison offer but hesitant to meet Leicester's £60m demands

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to work out a deal with Leicester City for James Maddison, however, the club remain hesitant on the Foxes' asking fee.

Tottenham want Maddison

Hesitant to match Leicester's asking price

Could offer £40 million ($51m) plus add-ons

WHAT HAPPENED? As per reports by The Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur are readying an offer for Leicester City midfielder, James Maddison as Spurs are looking to build a team according to new head coach, Ange Postecoglou. The reports also suggest that the North London club are hesitant to match the Foxes' asking price of £60 million ($76m).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Spurs are reportedly ready to offer a sum of £40 million ($51m) with add-ons and instalments as part of the deal that is struck for the Englishman. Newcastle United have also shown interest in the midfielder, however, they are likely to back out after their signing of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan.

WHAT NEXT? Tottenham will be hopeful of reaching an agreement for the midfielder soon as the Foxes have already started their pre-season training for their season in the Championship.