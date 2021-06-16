Tottenham Premier League fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule

Spurs are still to appoint a new manager and whoever replaces Jose Mourinho has been handed a tough opening game

Tottenham will take on Premier League champions Manchester City at home on the opening day of the 2021-22 season.

Spurs, who have yet to appoint a new manager to replace Jose Mourinho, are scheduled to tackle City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, August 14.

That game is followed by the short trip to promoted Watford before Spurs will also face Wolves at home before the end of the opening month.

There are huge back-to-back derbies in September. Spurs are at home to Chelsea and, the following week, it’s the first north London derby against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium.

It is a similar story in January when Spurs will welcome Arsenal for the return north London derby and then head to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea the following week.

Spurs are at home to Liverpool in their final game before Christmas and are then due to meet Crystal Palace at home on Boxing Day. Away games against Southampton and Watford, respectively, will end the year and begin a new one.

The final home fixture of the season is on the penultimate weekend against Burnley before the season concludes on May 22 with a trip to promoted Norwich.

When is the North London derby in 2021-22?

Tottenham play Arsenal for the first time in the 2021-22 Premier League season on September 25, 2021 and that fixture will be held at the Emirates.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will host the second NLD encounter on January 15, 2022.

Tottenham Premier League fixtures 2021-22