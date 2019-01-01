'Tottenham need world class signings' - Pochettino deserves big budget, says Anderton

The former Spurs winger believes money needs to be invested in the playing staff if the ambition being shown off the field is to be matched on it

need to be looking to bring in “world class players”, says Darren Anderton, with Mauricio Pochettino deserving of a big budget for the summer transfer window.

Spurs already have plenty of players on their books who fall into that category, with the likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen among the best in the business.

There has, however, been little movement around them of late when it comes to fresh faces.

Tottenham made no additions in the summer of 2018 or in January, with finances eaten up by the redevelopment of a stadium that the club has finally moved into.

With ambition being displayed off the field, Anderton admits that now needs to be matched on the pitch with signings that can help to lift Spurs to the next level at home and in Europe.

He told talkSPORT when asked if Pochettino needs sizeable backing once another top-four bid comes to a close: “Yes he certainly does.

“Pochettino has done unbelievably well since he’s come to the club.

“He’s taken Spurs on and all the players who were there before he’s improved individually.

“But they’ve got to keep improving the team.

“The new stadium was built for football, not the , so they’ve got to get into that next year for sure.

“In order to bring new players in as well, if you want the best players in the world, you’ve got to play in that competition.

“When it comes down to it, they’ve got to start winning trophies and bringing in more players, world class players.”

Spurs have moved back into the Premier League’s top four after securing a 2-0 victory over London rivals in their first game at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A battle for lofty finishes appears set to go down to the wire, though, with four sides from third to sixth currently separated by just three points.

Pochettino has boldly predicted that his side will get over the line, but they do have further distractions to come in the form of a Champions League quarter-final clash with domestic rivals .