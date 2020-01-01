'Tottenham need a striker & Giroud fits the bill' - Chimbonda urges Mourinho to sign Chelsea outcast

The former Spurs right-back thinks that the club should seize the opportunity to add a World Cup winner to their ranks in the winter market

Pascal Chimbonda has urged to try to sign striker Olivier Giroud in the January transfer window.

Spurs are currently having to make do without first-choice centre-forward Harry Kane, who suffered a hamstring injury in a 1-0 defeat to on New Year's Day.

The international is not due back on the pitch for another five weeks, and 17-year-old Troy Parrott is the only natural alternative in Jose Mourinho's squad.

Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura are alternative options, but Chimbonda believes Spurs should consider offering Giroud a way out of Chelsea.

The Frenchman has fallen behind Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi in the squad pecking order at Stamford Bridge and could well leave the club in January.

And Chimbonda has urged Tottenham to capitalise on Giroud's current situation, raising the possibility of a short-term loan if a permanent deal cannot be arranged.

“I do think they need a striker,” the ex-Spurs defender told Gambling.com. "Harry Kane is out for five or six weeks – who is going to score the goals?

“Lucas Moura is not a natural striker, Spurs need someone more like Kane, a focal point in the penalty area. Dare I say it, but I think someone like Olivier Giroud fits the bill.

“It’s obvious Frank Lampard doesn’t fancy him at Chelsea, I’m sure Giroud wants out, so why not him?

“Yes, he’s a former player, but he’s also a World Cup winner and presumably he’s available.

“I’d take him on loan, but if the opportunity was there to buy him, then I’d buy him. There’s no one else readily available on the market who has his quality.”

Mourinho's tenure in north London got off to a great start but Tottenham's progress stalled significantly over the Christmas period.

Spurs have won just two of their last seven matches across all competitions and are now preparing to play host to Premier League leaders , who are unbeaten in 37.

The two teams will meet at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday afternoon, with 28 points currently separating them in the top-flight standings.