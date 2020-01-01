Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool OdiBets Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview and predictions

After a two-week absence from Premier League activity, the Reds will be back to taking control of their title destiny when they travel to London

Nothing seems to be able to take the Reds apart as they enjoy a solid 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League standings, approaching each game with the highest level of confidence.

It’s not the same story for the Lilywhites who are without a win in their last three competitive outings and have been dealt a big blow with talisman Harry Kane out until April.

Hotspur vs Latest Odds

Spurs won’t be coming into this tie on their turf in confident fashion like their opponents, but should they do the spectacular and bag a first win since October 2017, that’s available at odds of (4.90) with OdiBets .

Jurgen Klopp’s side is the obvious favourite at (1.68).

A stalemate isn’t out of the equation though, and it’s (4.20) to go that way.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Team News

Jose Mourinho has a depleted squad that includes the absence of Kane, Hugo Lloris, left-backs Danny Rose and Ben Davies, Tanguy Ndombele and Moussa Sissoko.

The absentees for Liverpool are Naby Keita and James Milner, while Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren and Fabinho may not be ready.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Preview

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League games in London (W5 D3), winning the last three in a row. The Reds haven’t won four consecutive league games in the capital since October 1989.

Only bottom of the table club have kept as few Premier League clean sheets this season as Tottenham Hotspur (2). Meanwhile, Liverpool have scored in 29 consecutive matches – the last team to have a longer scoring run in the Premier League were in November 2008 (36).

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Tips and Predictions

Liverpool might have the edge over Spurs in recent times, but it’s usually not with a clean sheet. Only on one occasion in their last 10 competitive clashes has such an event occurred. All other occasions have seen the Lilywhites score at least once.

Kane might be injured, but Mourinho still has the likes of Dele Alli, Lucas Moura and Son Heung-Min to call on.

Even if Klopp’s men claim victory, it won’t be to nil which is priced at (1.36).

Liverpool to win to nil (NO) at (1.36) with OdiBets .

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly .