Tottenham confirm Victor Wanyama will not be fit to face Burnley

The Kenyan captain, who last featured for the Lilywhites on November 10 against Crystal Palace is yet to recover from injury

Victor Wanyama will once again miss the action when Tottenham Hotspur takes on Burnley in a Premier League game on Saturday.

The Kenyan captain, who last featured for the Lilywhites on November 10 against Crystal Palace, will still be out against the Clarets owing to a lingering knee injury.

“Victor Wanyama [knee] continues his rehabilitation while Kieran Trippier [groin] continues his individual preventative and conditioning programme,” the club confirmed on their official website.

Another player, who is doubtful for Spurs is Ivory Coast defender Sergio Aurier, who missed the team’s draw against Barcelona in the Champions League as a result of a groin injury. Mousa Dembele and Kieran Trippier are also a doubt for the encounter as they are suffering from ankle and groin injuries respectively.

“The latest team news sees Serge Aurier [groin] and Mousa Dembele [ankle] both commencing on-field rehabilitation.”

Spurs are third in the league standings with 36 points from 16 games and will be aiming for maximum points from the match.