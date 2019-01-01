Tottenham appeal against Son red card dismissed

The London side will be without the South Korea international for three games following his red card against Chelsea at the weekend

have failed in their bid to get Son Heung-min's red card against overturned.

The Spurs forward was sent-off after 62 minutes of Sunday's 2-0 defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium following a clash with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.

Son kicked Rudiger in the ribs and, following a VAR review, referee Anthony Taylor dismissed him.

The Football Association (FA) confirmed on Tuesday that Son's dismissal would stand, meaning the former man will now miss Premier League fixtures against , Norwich and over the next eight days.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho indicated after the game that the club would appeal and suggested Rudiger had made the most of the situation - claims dismissed by his Chelsea counterpart Frank Lampard.

"I hope Rudiger will recover from broken ribs because he will have broken ribs for sure," Mourinho joked to Sky Sports after the game, adding: "For me football is football, the Premier League will be English football and for me that red card is a strange one."

He then said in a press conference: “The focus should be on Antonio Rudiger and not on Son.

“In the Premier League I love there is no space also for what Rudiger did. Stand up and play, man.

“This is the Premier League. You go to Latin America, , , and that happens, it is a cultural thing, but not in the Premier League.

“And the moment we try to punish the reaction of some player - an insignificant reaction - and you let the other one go, then you become part of it.

“Come on, do you think Rudiger plays the next game? Or do you think he's injured? I think he plays. And we speak about Son and don't speak about him [Rudiger].”

Lampard had no doubt that Son deserved the red card as he jumped to Rudiger's defence.

"It was a red card. I don't know how much he's supposed to make out of it," he said.

"I will not have any words said about how Toni Rudiger dealt with that."

In 23 appearances across all competitions this season, Son has scored 10 goals for Tottenham, who sit seventh in the Premier League after 18 games.