Tottenham allowed to open talks with rivals Chelsea over loan star Batshuayi
Michy Batshuayi is still looking for an escape route from his nightmare loan move from Chelsea to Valencia, as rivals Tottenham begin talks over a possible deal, Goal understands.
Real Betis have left the race to sign Batshuayi after having a loan offer
Batshuayi is understood to be desperate to find an escape route from his Valencia loan deal where he has only managed three goals in 10 starts.
Monaco had
Batshuayi has been training in Valencia, after a temporary lay-off to look for a club in Brussels, but the Liga side remain hopeful they will be able to get the striker's high salary off their wage bill.
Valencia coach Marcelino suggested earlier in January that he was running out of patience with Batshuayi after substituting the forward during a shock Copa del Rey defeat to Sporting Gijon.
Batshuayi was given only 45 minutes before being substituted, in a decision Marcelino defended as "tactical" after the final whistle.
But the coach also let slip his concerns over his attacking options in strong post-match comments.
"We need signings up front. In some cases our patience has run out," he fired to
Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is also understood to not be interested in bringing back Batshuayi, with Gonzalo Higuain and Olivier Giroud to be his two strikers for the remainder of the season.
Neil Jones and Paco Rico contributed to this story.