Tottenham allowed to open talks with rivals Chelsea over loan star Batshuayi

The Blues forward is keen on a move but his options are narrowing, with a rival stepping into the breach

Michy Batshuayi is still looking for an escape route from his nightmare loan move from Chelsea to Valencia, as rivals Tottenham begin talks over a possible deal, Goal understands.

Chelsea are unwilling to loan their 25-year-old striker to Spurs so they would only entertain a permanent deal from their fiercest rivals, while they are also asking for around £35 million ($46m).

Everton were also interested in the Belgium international but have been scared off by the asking price, while West Ham have failed in their attempts over a loan deal.

Real Betis have left the race to sign Batshuayi after having a loan offer accepted, because it was conditional on offloading Sergio Leon, who will now stay in Seville.

Batshuayi is understood to be desperate to find an escape route from his Valencia loan deal where he has only managed three goals in 10 starts.

Monaco had agreed a deal to take over Valencia's remaining six months of their loan deal, but Chelsea held off allowing him to leave as they preferred to sell one of their 42-strong loan group.

Batshuayi has been training in Valencia, after a temporary lay-off to look for a club in Brussels, but the Liga side remain hopeful they will be able to get the striker's high salary off their wage bill.

Valencia coach Marcelino suggested earlier in January that he was running out of patience with Batshuayi after substituting the forward during a shock Copa del Rey defeat to Sporting Gijon.

Batshuayi was given only 45 minutes before being substituted, in a decision Marcelino defended as "tactical" after the final whistle.

But the coach also let slip his concerns over his attacking options in strong post-match comments.

"We need signings up front. In some cases our patience has run out," he fired to reporters, while stopping short of naming either Batshuayi or Kevin Gameiro as the subject of his ire.

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is also understood to not be interested in bringing back Batshuayi, with Gonzalo Higuain and Olivier Giroud to be his two strikers for the remainder of the season.

Neil Jones and Paco Rico contributed to this story.