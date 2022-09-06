Tottenham accidentally troll themselves with bottle tweet ahead of Champions League opener

Tottenham were forced to hastily delete a tweet ahead of their Champions League opener against Marseille.

Spurs post bottle tweet

Fans hammer social media team

Photo promptly deleted

WHAT HAPPENED? Tottenham shared a photo on the club's official Twitter account of a Champions League water bottle. The tweet was very swiftly deleted after being bombarded by replies about how it was a reference to Spurs getting ready to "bottle" or choke away their next game in the competition against Marseille. Spurs promptly replaced the tweet with a photo of captain Harry Kane in training instead.

Twitter

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tottenham have regularly been dubbed bottlers after a number of high-profile capitulations and their failure to win a trophy since 2008. The north Londoners were front-runners to win the Premier League in 2015-16 but were pipped by Leicester City and actually ended up finishing third after losing 5-1 to already-relegated Newcastle on the final day of the season.

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM? Antonio Conte's side play their first Champions League group game against Marseille on Wednesday.