Totenham boss Nuno unsure if Man City-linked Kane will be available for Wolves match

The striker continues to await his season debut as he aims to secure a transfer to Pep Guardiola's side

Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo has said he is unsure if Harry Kane will be available to face Wolves on Sunday.

Kane, who continues to aim for a transfer to Manchester City, has returned to Spurs training as he awaits his 2021-22 season debut.

The England captain will miss out on Thursday's Europa Conference League clash with Pacos de Ferreira, and would miss his second straight league match if he does not feature against Wolves.

What was said?

Asked at a press conference on Wednesday if Kane will face Wolves, Nuno replied: “I cannot answer this. I can answer that he’s getting better and better, fitter, and he will join the group on Friday. Then we’ll see.

“He’s better than yesterday and hopefully he’s going to be better tomorrow. That’s how all the players working should be. Improving and working on fitness."

Asked if he is speaking to Kane, Nuno said: “We speak to all the players on a daily basis. It’s normal that we speak to them all.”

Spurs left-back Ben Davies added: "He's probably one of the world's best strikers and he's training with us now.

"The rest is out of my hands, but of course you'd want him in the team rather than out of it."

Will Kane join Man City?

Though City have been linked with a £100 million ($138m)-plus approach for Kane, Spurs are holding firm in their determination to keep the 28-year-old.

Kane did not play at the weekend as Spurs defeated City 1-0 in their Premier League opener, with fans singing: "Are you watching, Harry Kane?" during the upset win.

The striker, who has three years left on his contract with Spurs, has insisted he did not refuse to train with the club after coming back from his summer holiday.

