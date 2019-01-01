Toronto FC strike in sudden death to claim Junior tournament in Nairobi

The overall winner of the Kenya Neymar Junior Five Edition will travel to Brazil for the world finals hosted by Neymar in July

clinched the Neymar Junior edition for Nairobi after notching a goal in added time to sink Gamers FC in the final played over the weekend.

The one-day tournament, which was hosted by Left Foot Sports and sponsored by Red Bull , saw a total of 128 teams register to take part.

The teams were paired into six groups, with the top two teams qualifying for the round of 32 sets of games. Toronto FC, who eventually won the title, beat AC Origins 2-1 in the round of 32, thereafter floored Gotham FC 4-2 in the round of 16, edged out Pirates FC 5-0 in the quarters, beat Amazulu 1-0 in semis before the sudden death win against Gamers FC in the final.

The eight quarter-finalists from Nairobi will now join the winners of Mombasa and Kisumu in a 10 team finale. The quarter-finalists include El Jefes, Total Disaster FC, Gamerz FC, Never Freeze, Amazulu, Desai FC, Toronto FC, and Pirates FC.

Meanwhile, a similar tournament was held in Mombasa where a total 62 teams turned up on May 4, 2019, where Hamburg Youth FC won the Mombasa edition.

On May 18, 2019, the Kisumu edition shall be held in Kisumu City. The winners of Kisumu, Mombasa and the Nairobi will battle it out in the final slated to be held on May 24 in Nairobi.