Top-tier clubs seen as 'outsiders' during FKF election period - KPL's Oguda

The administrator alleges the teams are always disregarded despite their influential roles in football circles

Kenyan top-tier clubs are always perceived to be against the Football Federation (FKF) during the electioneering period, the Kenyan Premier League ( ) CEO Jack Oguda has claimed.

Oguda says the clubs occupy key roles and that they should not be sidelined for their perceived stands anytime the federation is gearing towards elections.

“In every election year, there is usually divisive politics,” Oguda told The Star.

More teams

“The top tier clubs form a big part and possibly influential position. The downside is that the clubs are members of the federation but when it comes to an election year, they are seen or portrayed as outsiders who are trying to fight the federation.”

Oguda also stated the need for Fifa's development grants to include the men's football in order to spur general talent growth.

“I cannot comment much on grants as it has never helped any men’s league from top to bottom but supports women football,” he added.

“The funds should help in youth development, coaching and refereeing, mainly. Football is a popular game but unfortunately, some people have used the game to escalate to politics.”

Oguda's KPL has always been at loggerheads with the FKF over administrative issues concerning the Premier League. Their tussle was recently escalated after the federation cancelled the leagues without their involvement.

The KPL has so far referred the cancellation matter to the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT), the body that has barred the FKF from holding elections in the last two attempts.

Meanwhile, former Commissioner of Sports Gordon Oluoch has faulted individuals who always run for posts in the football industry with an aim of launching political careers later.

“While it is the democratic right for anyone to vie for any elective position, in Kenya and indeed across the world, many seek positions as a stepping stone to other destinations, particularly political positions and that is the unfortunate part,” Oluoch told the same publication.

“I really wish they just developed football for the sake of football and for the sake of prosperity of our youth who depend on the sport."

The former commissioner also took issue with the tendency of officials to amass wealth during their time in office.

“Even though they are not supposed to be on a salary, we all know that they have handsome perks and privileges. They have full access to international tournaments that come with handsome allowances. It’s no wonder that leaders of Caf or Fifa are extremely wealthy persons,” he concluded.

It is not yet clear when the FKF will be able to hold its elections.