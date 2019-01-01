Top of the table clash between Wazito and Nairobi Stima set to shape KPL promotion race

Should Nairobi Stima beat Wazito, the gap at the top will be reduced to just one point between the two sides

Wazito and Nairobi Stima are set to clash on Saturday in a match that is set to shape the course of the promotion race.

Wazito are leading the race in the National Super League log with 75 points whereas Nairobi Stima sit third four points below the leaders. The early kick-off at Camp Toyoyo will surely pit the free-scoring Wazito side against a firm Nairobi Stima backline.

From 35 matches played, Wazito have bagged 61 goals whereas Nairobi Stima have conceded just 28 goals making them the third-best defensive team after Kisumu All-Stars and Ushuru who have conceded 25 goals and 26 goals respectively.

Meanwhile, Wazito's captain Dennis Gicheru has revealed how the team is preparing ahead of the classic clash against their closest rivals this season.

"We are playing a game at a time and we are only focused on the next game against Nairobi Stima. That is the only game in our minds. And when we head onto the pitch, we will focus for 90 minutes. In the last two games, we have scored winning goals in the last minutes. It is not desirable but it shows how we are focused as a team," Gicheru told the club's website.

Gicheru's solid partnership with former defender Lloyd Wahome has been one of the reasons why Wazito have been solid in their backline.

“Wahome’s experience is exceptional. When you play with him, you see his comfort with the ball. He also coaches us in the game something that we value," Gicheru said.

Fixtures: Wazito v Nairobi Stima (11:00 am Camp, Toyoyo), Police v Coast Stima (1:00 pm, Karuturi Grounds)

Migori Youth v St Joseph Youth (1:00 pm Awendo Stadium)

Fortune Sacco v Kisumu All Stars (2:00 pm, Thika Stadium), Kangemi All-Stars v Nairobi City Stars (2:00 pm, Camp Toyoyo) Modern Coast v Ushuru (3:00 pm, Serani Sports Ground),

Green Commandos v Bidco United (3:00 pm, Bukhungu Stadium), Shabana v Administration Police (3:00 pm, Gusii Stadium), Thika United v Eldoret Youth (4:15 pm, Thika Stadium), Kibera Black Stars v FC Talanta (4:15 pm, Camp Toyoyo).