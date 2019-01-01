Top official Stazo Omung’ala quits AFC Leopards post after team suffers defeat

More changes are now expected at the Den after a top Ingwe official resigned following the team’s poor start to the season

AFC Leopards Deputy Secretary General Stazo Omung'ala has resigned from his post, Goal has learnt.

In a letter directed to the chairman of the club Dan Mule and the national office, Stazo thanked club members for the opportunity to lead the side, but did not specify the reason for his resignation.

The letter in Goal possession confirmed, “Please accept this letter, my formal notice that effective immediately, I’am resigning from my position of Deputy Secretary General on the NEC of AFC Leopards Sports Club.

“I wish to thank members of this club for having given me the opportunity to serve the club and likewise give many thanks to the players, NEC colleagues and the fans, who have supported our work for the past close to three years.

“I urge all the club supporters to stick with the team even as we aim to turn around our fortunes. AFC Leopards is ours forever!”

The decision for the official to throw in the towel comes hours after the team suffered another defeat to Mount Kenya United in a league match.