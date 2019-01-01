Tony Mawejje tips Uganda for Afcon success

The KF Tirana midfielder believes the Cranes have what it takes to navigate a tough group at the continental showpiece

Midfielder Tony Mawejje believes that can progress beyond the group stage of the upcoming .

However, after the Cranes were drawn in Group A alongside hosts . the KF Tirana man is under no illusions that it’ll be a tough ask to progress.

“Our group is a tough one without a doubt, and having the host nation in it makes it more difficult,” Mawejje told Football 265.

“But of course to be ranked among the best you have to play against the best nations, and I believe this time we have a chance to go past the group stage if we treat all the matches as a final.”

While Mawejje hasn’t featured for the national side since Sébastien Desabre took the reins in 2017, the Tirana midfield man hasn’t lost hope of adding to his 65 international caps and featuring at another Afcon, having played in the biennial competition two years ago with Milutin Sredojevic in charge of the team.

“I am ever ready and if given chance I will honor it," he added."Right now, I support whoever is summoned onto the team, because I know they can do the job.”

Besides their tough fixture against the Pharaohs to conclude the group phase on June 30, Desabre’s charges face the Democratic Republic of Congo – who were quarter-finalists in Gabon two years ago – in their group opener on June 22, with a clash against Zimbabwe – who are making their third appearance in the competition – sandwiched between on June 26.