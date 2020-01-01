Toni Payne scores first goal of the season as Sevilla claim their first win

The Nigerian forward grabbed the opening goal for Cristian Toro's ladies in their big win over Sporting Huelva on Sunday

Toni Payne scored her first goal in the 2020-21 Spanish Primera Iberdrola campaign as thrashed Huelva 4-0 on Sunday.

The Nigerian-born US international, who could not find the back of the net in the opening three matches provided the opener to inspire her team's maiden victory of the season against visitors.

Cristian Toro's team made a fine start to the contest as Raquel Pinel's brilliant pass aided Payne to score her first league goal of the season for her side after the 23 minutes of the encounter.

After the restart, Pinel got on the scoresheet with a second of the tie after just five minutes before Nagore Calderon set up substitute Ana Franco to grab their third in the 79th minute for Sevilla.

Two minutes from time, María Bores found a breakthrough before teeing up Franco to bag her brace and the fourth of the match for Sevilla to wrap up their first win of the season in style.

Payne, who was in action for 73 minutes before she was taken off for Amparo Delgado has now scored one goal in four matches this term. Namibia striker Zenatha Coleman was featured for 73 minutes before she was replaced by brace scorer Franco.

On the other hand, Spanish-born Gambian Fatoumata Kanteh featured for 87 minutes for Sporting Huelva but could not gain at least a consolation for the visitors.

The victory took Sevilla to 10th position of the Spanish Iberdrola table with five points after four games while Sporting Huelva languish at the bottom with no points after four outings.

In their next ties, Sevilla host on November 4, while Sporting welcome on the same day.