Tomas Trucha: AFC Leopards unveil new coach ahead of 2020-21 season

The Czech Republic tactician has officially taken charge at Ingwe while Anthony Kimani will resume the assistant role

AFC have confirmed Tomas Trucha as their new head coach ahead of the 2020-21 season.

“AFC Leopards are pleased to announce Tomas Trucha as our new head coach,” the club confirmed on their social media pages.

“The 47-year-old national is a Uefa PRO licensed coach. He will be assisted by Anthony Kimani who resumes his position after serving on a caretaker capacity.

“Join us in welcoming our newest member of the technical bench.”

Ingwe chairman Dan Shikanda welcomed the arrival of the new coach by telling Goal: “We wanted an experienced hand in the technical bench and Trucha is our best choice.

“We will give him all the support he needs to make sure that he succeeds because our main target for the season is to make sure that we start winning titles.”

The former Orapa United and Township Rollers tactician will take charge of the team following the exit of Rwandese coach Casa Mbungo, who left when the financial problems became unbearable at the Den forcing the Kenyan Premier League ( ) heavyweights to appoint Kimani on an acting capacity.

Trucha, 49, is a Czech Republic citizen and his immediate target will be to guide the local heavyweights to success especially in the league where they have not been successful since 1998.

AFC Leopards’ Mashemeji rivals have dominated the league scene where they have won the last four titles in consecutive fashion.

Apart from winning the title, AFC Leopards would also want to pick a Mashemeji Derby win as they are without one since 2016 and the new coach will be tasked to go for it under his rein.

Ingwe, who are targeting this season's league title, will start their campaign on November 20 at home against .

On November 28, the former champions will be away to league debutants Bidco United, before they take on Zoo FC on December 4 at home in a game that will be expected to start at 18:30.

After facing Zoo, Leopards will play host to on December 9. The Sugar Millers have always proved a tough opponent for Ingwe and the last time the two met at Sudi Stadium a 2-2 draw was recorded.