Tom Teka keeps place as 36 named in Rising Stars squad for Cecafa tournament

36 players have been named in the Kenya U-20 national team’s provisional squad for the upcoming Cecafa U-20 Championships.

Among them are Telvin Maina, Arnold Onyango, Tony Odhiambo, Alphonse Omija and Nicholas Omondi, who played a part in the National U-17 team’s fourth-place finish at the 2018 Cecafa U-17 Championships.

Tom Teka, Ezekiel Nyati, Boniface Onyango, Fidel Origa, Patrick Otieno, Joshua Otieno, and Musa Masika, meanwhile, have retained their places in the team, having previously featured in Kenya’s Africa U-20 Cup of Nations loss to Rwanda.

The team is set to hit camp on January 2, 2018, in Nairobi ahead of the regional showpiece, set to be played between January 14 and January 27, 2018, in Uganda.

Rising Stars Provisional Squad; Goalkeepers; Maxwell Muchesia (Mukumu High School), Kevin Ouru (Sony Sugar), Brian Odhiambo (FKF Center of Excellence), Issa Emoria (St Anthony High).

Defenders; Tom Teka (Kariobangi Sharks), Boniface Onyango (Kakamega School), Ezekiel Nyati (Unattached), Brian Wepo (Nzoia Sugar), Muthoka Maingi (Ligi Ndogo), Alphonce Omija (St John FC), Arnold Onyango (Mathare United), Alvin Ochieng (Kisumu All-Stars), Tony Castro Odhiambo (unattached), Yusuf Boya (Sunflower Sec School), Salim Badi (St Anthony High), David Leon (St Anthony High), Telvin Maina (Laiser Hill).

Midfielders: Fidel Origa, (Kariobangi Sharks), Patrick Otieno (Nzoia Sugar), John Njuguna (Ulinzi Stars), Alpha Onyango (Kakamega School), Joshua Otieno (Kakamega School), Abdulmalik Hussein (Congo Boys), Marvin Nabwire (AFC Leopards), Ronald Shichenje (Aspire Academy), Steina Musasia (AcaKoro), Jeremy Mwenda (Ligi Ndogo), Hamid Mohamed (St Peters High School), Ainea Ombonya (St Peters High School), Nicholas Omondi (Kibera Black Stars), Wisdom Nava (St Anthony High), Lucas Maina (St Anthony High), Vitalis Mukhweso (CUEA).

Forwards; Sellasie Otieno (Gor Mahia Youth), Jacob Onyango (St Anthony High), John Otieno (Kariobangi Sharks), John Mwangi (Mathare United), Musa Masika (Unattached).