Tom Juma unhappy with free points for AFC Leopards against Sony Sugar

The former midfielder believes Ingwe could have registered a huge win against the financially crippled Sugar Millers

AFC operations manager Tom Juma is disappointed even after handed them a walk-over after failing to honour their Kenyan Premier League ( ) game on Saturday.

The Sugar Millers were supposed to host the 13-time champions, but failure to raise money for logistics made them skip the match, leaving the officials with no option but hand the visitors maximum points.

The former international is, however, unhappy with what happened and wishes the match could have been played.

"This is not what we came for! We wanted to play not to be handed a walk-over," Juma told Goal on Sunday.

"Yes, we have the three points and two goals, but we could have won by four or more goals which could have given us a better goal difference which is important in the league. We were very prepared to get a convincing win and then we end up not playing."

Article continues below

Ingwe are currently sitting top of the table with 10 points from five games, however, for Juma, nothing has been achieved.

"It is still early for us to have any assumptions, the league has just started and we should take one game at a time. We are done with Sony, our focus should be on ," Juma concluded.

Leopards have now collected 10 points from their last four league games.