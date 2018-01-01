Tom Juma predicts a tough match for AFC Leopards against Sofapaka

Sofapaka beat AFC Leopards 2-1 in the last league meeting last season

AFC Leopards Football Operations Manager Tom Juma says that Ingwe has to give everything to claim maximum points against Sofapaka on Saturday.

Marko Vasiljevic has collected only one point from two matches, compared to Batoto ba Mungu, who have won of the first two opening fixtures.

Juma has predicted a tough outing for his side against the 2009 champions. "We have lost, drawn and it is time for us to win. Sofapaka is not an easy team to beat but we have to give our best. Well, yes there is pressure for us to do better and I believe we will.

Article continues below

"Everyone is available for the game and ready to help Ingwe roar, but I repeat it is not going to be an easy tie."

Sofapaka won the reverse fixture last season; running home with a 2-1 victory and Ingwe will be keen to ensure that does not happen again.