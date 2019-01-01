Tom Juma: Once AFC Leopards get it right then no team will stop us

The former Kenya international is optimistic the 13-time league champions will give their opponents a tough time in the top tier

AFC Operations Manager Tom Juma is confident the team will offer stiff competition in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) this season.

Ingwe have started the season on a high note, and are currently placed third on the log with eight points after playing four games. The former international midfielder is however coy on the team's chances of winning the league but insists the fans have every reason to support the players.

"I have always stated this season our fans will see a very different AFC Leopards as compared to previous seasons," Juma told Goal on Thursday.

"In the past few years, we have just been participating in the top tier, however, this time around we will compete. The signs are there, we have managed to collect eight points so far, though we could have done better. I do not want to comment on us challenging for the title, but we will have a say at the end of it."

Juma believes the current crop of players is well placed to consistently grind results, owing to the massive experience shared.

"These players are very experienced and talented in equal measure; once we get it right in all departments, no team will stop us. We still want to take Ingwe to the top where we believe it belongs."

Leopards will be away at Awendo Stadium this weekend where they will play .