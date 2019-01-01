Tom Juma: KPL teams are ready to end Gor Mahia's dominance

Ingwe team manager says K'Ogalo's rivals have strengthened and are ready to compete for the title this season

AFC team manager Tom Juma is confident teams are ready to end ’s dominance in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

Gor Mahia have managed to win the title in the last three seasons.

“The league is going to be different this time around and teams are ready to challenge Gor Mahia's dominance,” Juma told Goal on Thursday.

“ FC, , and AFC Leopards have almost different and good-looking teams for the season.

“It is not going to be easy and in every other new season, the league will be turning out to be very competitive.”

Juma is hopeful Ingwe will not have a bad start as they witnessed in the 2018/19 season where they had to wait until matchday four to pick up their first win.

“AFC Leopards target a good start to the league and we hope our fans should be as supportive as they have been,” Juma continued.

“The moment we achieve these two targets then things will go well for us. Last season we had a very poor start and it resulted in a lot of pressure which meant the team could not pick up fast enough and eventually struggled all through the season.

“Some players were very young and found it hard to cope with the pressure.”

Juma further explained how the exit of SportPesa might affect the domestic league.

“Teams are in for a tough season as it is known the majority of them depended greatly on grants from the title sponsor. The effects [of SportPesa exit] will be felt as the league progresses,” Juma added.

“I fear many teams will also end up not honouring their away matches but we pray something positive happens as soon as possible.”

AFC Leopards will play Kakamega on September 1 in the league opener.