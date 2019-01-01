Tom Juma: AFC Leopards will not underrate minnows Transfoc in FKF Shield battle

Ingwe will face a lower division side in the round of 32 of the knockout competition at the Bukhungu Stadium

Despite coming into the match as favorites, AFC will not be taking the match against Transfoc lightly.

The two teams are set to face each other on Saturday at Bukhungu in the round of 32 of this year's edition. Club's Football Operations Manager Tom Juma says the so-called small teams end up causing upsets and proper preparations are needed to avoid such setbacks.

"This is a knockout competition and the worst we can do is underrate our opponents. These teams usually have good players who can surprise when given a chance and we have to be aware of that. We want to win this tournament and that is why we have to be ruthless from the first game.

"We are in great shape and looking forward to the game; we will take it with the seriousness it deserves to stand a chance of going all the way to the finals."

are the defending champions of the competition.

Full fixtures: Fortune Sacco vs Wazito, Uprising vs , Kenpoly vs , Kayo FC vs , Congo Boys vs Police, Emmausians vs Mwatate United, SS Asad vs , Bungoma Super Stars vs , Transfoc vs AFC Leopards, Muranga Seal vs Kisumu All-Stars, Elim FC vs Kariobangi Sharks, Trans Mara Sugar vs Bidco United, Dero FC vs FC Talanta, Vihiga Sportiff vs Ushuru and Sindo United vs .