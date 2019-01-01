Tom Juma: AFC Leopards will fight for maximum points against Sony Sugar

Ingwe are currently languishing at the bottom of the table and will strive to get a win that can kick-start their survival hopes

AFC Football Operations Manager Tom Juma is confident that the team will get something from their game against this weekend.

The thirteen-time league champions have lost their last six matches in the Kenyan , something that has seen the team drop to the last position in the Kenyan Premier League. The former international says the team has no chance of dropping more points against the unpredictable Sony side.

“As I had said earlier things have been thick on our side, and we are in a very dangerous position. We have to win our remaining games starting with this one against Sony Sugar. It is a big game for sure, and they will also be targeting something against us.

“For the team to get out of the last position, maximum points have to be collected and that is where our finishing comes in. We have been working on it in training and we believe it will work,” Juma told Goal in an interview.

Ingwe has lowered the VIP tickets to Sh100 and the ' ' side to Sh50 in a bid to convince their fans to turn out in large numbers at Bukhungu to support the team.