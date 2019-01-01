Tom Juma: AFC Leopards will be the entertaining KPL team this season

Ingwe official Tom Juma reveals to Goal how his side will play a good passing game in the upcoming Kenyan season

AFC team manager Tom Juma has revealed the team will play an entertaining passing game next season.

Ingwe have been camping in Mumias for the last couple of days, preparing for the new Kenyan Premier League ( ) season which kicks off on August 31.

The former international says the team has a perfect mixture in the playing unit, and everything is going on as planned.

“The training has been good for us, we are doing our best to be in the best shape before the start of the season,” Juma told Goal in an interview.

“The coach and the entire technical bench is dedicated same as the players. We want to play an entertaining game next season, but with results of cause.

“The management has been very supportive, and logistically most of the things have been done perfectly. We are not yet ready because there are a few things that are remaining and we want to perfect before the start of the season.”

The 13-time league champions finished in the 11th position last season, but this time round they have targeted the top positions.