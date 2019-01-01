Tom Juma: AFC Leopards were very unlucky against Mathare United

Ingwe succumbed to two first half goals against the Slum Boys in a match played at Bukhungu Stadium

AFC Football Operations Manager Tom Juma says Ingwe were unlucky in the 2-0 defeat to in Kakamega.

Cliff Nyakeya and Klinsmann Omulanga scored the two goals to end Ingwe's nine-match unbeaten run. Juma says a slow start cost the team.

“We did not play well in the first half and cannot blame anyone for the two goals conceded. They played well to get the first goal and the second was just an unfortunate incident from our goalkeeper, he slipped and Omulanga took the chance to score,” Juma told Goal.

“After the break we played well, created a lot of scoring chances but we did not take them. It was just a bad day in the office, we were unlucky not to get something from the game.”

Juma is adamant that the team will bounce back to winning ways after that setback.

“This will not lower our confidence, it is just a mere setback and we will want to get over it by getting a win in our next league match.”

AFC Leopards will be hosting in their next Kenyan Premier League ( ) game at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Wednesday.