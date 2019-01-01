Tom Juma: AFC Leopards simply collapsed against Mathare United

Ingwe official now admits that they must win their upcoming matches to help them leave the bottom of the 18-team table

AFC Football Operations Manager Tom Juma admits concentration lapses led to the team's 2-0 defeat against on Saturday.

The thirteen times Kenyan champions were targeting at least a point from the ‘slum boys’ but ended up getting nothing. Juma says it is tough times at the Den, and warned that they must win their remaining matches in the first leg to move from the bottom of the log.

Against Mathare United we played well, but concentration lapses failed us later on. We conceded the first goal, and the players morale went down, and that is how we conceded the second goal. It is a tough period for us, it is football but this is now hard for everyone.

“We have games against , and , and we have no alternative but win those games to end the first leg on a high. It is hurting to be honest, but we will fight back,” Juma told Goal in an interview.

AFC Leopards is currently last on the table with just ten points.