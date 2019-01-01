Tom Juma: AFC Leopards ready to make history against Kariobangi Sharks

The two teams have met in the league five times, but Ingwe have never won against Sharks, having lost twice and drawn thrice

AFC Football Operations Manager Tom Juma is confident of a positive outcome against on Wednesday.

Even though Ingwe have never defeated the FFK champions in the Kenyan Premier League ( ), Juma is ready to make history at Kasarani Stadium on Wednesday.

“Sharks is a good side with talented players, and they will definitely make it tough for us. We are ready and prepared to face them, we definitely can get a win if we give our best on the pitch and stick to our game plan. It is about taking chances and defending well,” Juma told Goal in an interview.

“Lately our form has been good and we hope it will play a big part in our game against them.”

Juma is confident with the state of the team's readiness for the game.

“We don’t have any injury concerns for now apart from Christopher Oruchum and that will give the coach alternatives and a wide range of players to make his first 11.”

Sharks are ninth on the log with 32 points, a position higher than Leopards.