Tom Juma: AFC Leopards motivated to change their poor record against Gor Mahia

A win for K'Ogalo will increase their chances of winning a third straight Kenyan Premier League title

AFC Football Operations Manager Tom Juma says his team is ready to win their Kenyan Premier League ( ) derby against bitter rivals on Sunday.

Ingwe has not won against K’Ogalo in about three years, and the latter will come into the fixture as favourites. However, the former international says history will play no part in Sunday's outing, and that his charges are looking for nothing less than maximum points.

“Yes, in the past Gor Mahia have been better, but this is the present and we have what it takes to change what has been happening. We have a full squad to select our best team from, and that gives us the edge over them,” Juma told Goal in an interview.

“The fact that we have not defeated Gor Mahia of late is a motivation to our players, they know they can change those statistics.”

Article continues below

Juma says the 1-0 defeat against in the midweek outing will not have any impact to his side.

“The confidence is high, that loss against the Bankers was unfortunate, and will not have any impact on Sunday. A derby is a different game, and a different approach will be used for us to get maximum points.”

If Gor Mahia wins the game against Ingwe, they will need just three points from the remaining three matches to seal their 18th league title.