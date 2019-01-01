Tom Juma: AFC Leopards keen to maintain KPL winning run

Ingwe have collected seven points from the last three matches and are keen to maintain the run in the top tier

AFC Football Operations manager Tom Juma says his team wants to continue their recent run of good results with another win on Sunday.

Ingwe defeated Sugar on Thursday to move to the 12th position with 23 points. Juma is confident that the team will hit its top levels soon and get positive results consistently.

“The team is slowly rising and we want to continue giving the best on the pitch in every match we play. Against Chemelil we managed to play well and got maximum points, and it is a plus to the team," uma told Goal in an interview.

“Our confidence levels are rising and we are on the right path; we want to maintain our momentum."

Juma is expecting a tough game against but is confident his side will rise up for the occasion.

“Ulinzi Stars has never been an easy side; we are aware of that, but we all know what we are capable of. The team is ready and I believe is we take our chances and defend well, then we will come home smiling," he added.

AFC Leopards have collected seven points from their last three games, against , and Chemelil Sugar.