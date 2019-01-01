Tom Juma: AFC Leopards not scared of Posta Rangers

Ingwe will be coming up against a side that hammered Mount Kenya United 6-2 in their last league outing

AFC Football Operations Manager Tom Juma says that his charges are not afraid of Posta ' 6-2 win against Mount United.

A brace from Gearson Likonoh and Francis Nambute added to Brian Osumba and Cavin Odongo's strikes on the day, giving the hosts an incredible win against the bottom-placed side in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Sunday.

However, Juma now says that AFC Leopards are aiming at completing a double over the John Kamau led side after their 2-0 win earlier in the season.

“We are not scared because they pumped in six goals past MKU. Actually, they defeated a team that is struggling and is last on the log. We are AFC Leopards, and I believe we will complete a double against . We want a win,” Juma told Goal.

Juma is also confident that midfield star Whyvonne Isuza will be fit to play on Thursday, after picking an injury in their last league match against .

“It was just a knock, he is doing well and it is our hope that by the time we play he will be okay.”

Ingwe have collected 11 points from their last five games and are currently 12th on the log with 27 points.